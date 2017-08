Man who stabbed Chinese woman to death nabbed (2)

Camerino, August 18 - An Italian man who stabbed to death a Chinese woman in the latter's shop in Sardinia in April has been arrested in the Marche town of Camerino, police said Friday. Simone Delussu, 19, allegedly killed 37-year-old Lu Xia Chan in her shop at Budoni on April 10. He moved to Camerino to work in his uncle's sheep farm. Police said Delussu stabbed Lu after robbing her store.