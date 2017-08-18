Rome

++ Boost security measures says Minniti ++

Attention extremely high after Barcelona, Cambrils attacks

Rome, August 18 - Italy will boost security measures at sensitive targets and areas where people tend to gather after the Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks that killed a total of 14 people, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Friday. The interior ministry said attention was "extremely high" but the "threat level" had not changed. Minniti was speaking after a meeting of the Strategic Anti-Terrorism Analysis Committee.

