Mattarella writes to Spain king over Barcelona attack

'Horror and repulsion' says Italy president

Rome, August 18 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella wrote to Spanish King Felipe VI after the Barcelona terror attack that killed 13 including two Italians, voicing "horror and repulsion". Spain and Italy were united in a "common pain" over the attack, Mattarella said. He voiced "great concern" over the "dramatic" attack, which was "further, execrable proof of the cowardice of the terrorists". Mattarella said Italy was determined to work with Spain, its EU partners and the whole international community, in a "fight, without quarter being given, against terrorism and all forms of violent extremism, in defence of the common values and democratic freedoms, as well as the security of cour countries".

