Man who stabbed Chinese woman to death nabbed

Camerino, August 18 - An Italian man who stabbed to death a Chinese woman in the latter's shop in Sardinia in April has been arrested in the Marche town of Camerino, police said Friday. Simone Delussu, 19, allegedly killed 37-year-old Lu Xia Chan in her shop at Budoni on April 10. He moved to Camerino to work in his uncle's sheep farm.