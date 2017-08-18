Venice

Disco assailant ID'd

Victim improving after emerging from coma

Disco assailant ID'd

Venice, August 18 - A man who put a young Italian disco-goer in a coma has been identified thanks to surveillance footage and eye-witness reports, police said Friday. The victim is getting better after being put into the coma by two punches to the face in a disco at Jesolo near Venice on the night of August 14-15. The 24-year-old, Daniele Bariletti, regained consciousness after two "delicate" operations and is sitting up in bed, medical sources said Thursday. The disco-goer who punched him, who fled the scene and is wanted, is under investigation for grievous bodily harm. He was described as an Italian of about 30, blond, very tall and heavy set. photo: Bariletti

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Braccio tranciato in autostrada formulate pesanti ipotesi di reato

Braccio tranciato in autostrada formulate pesanti ipotesi di reato

di Massimo Natoli

Tragedia sfiorata in Via Tommaso Cannizzaro/Gallery

Tragedia sfiorata in Via Tommaso Cannizzaro/Gallery

Folle corsa in scooter per le vie della città

Folle corsa in scooter per le vie della città

Sparatoria a Ganzirri, fermato il responsabile

Sparatoria a Ganzirri, fermato il responsabile

Sedotto, abbandonato e...rapinato

Sedotto, abbandonato e...rapinato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33