Disco assailant ID'd

Venice, August 18 - A man who put a young Italian disco-goer in a coma has been identified thanks to surveillance footage and eye-witness reports, police said Friday. The victim is getting better after being put into the coma by two punches to the face in a disco at Jesolo near Venice on the night of August 14-15. The 24-year-old, Daniele Bariletti, regained consciousness after two "delicate" operations and is sitting up in bed, medical sources said Thursday. The disco-goer who punched him, who fled the scene and is wanted, is under investigation for grievous bodily harm. He was described as an Italian of about 30, blond, very tall and heavy set. photo: Bariletti