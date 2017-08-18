Italian debt hits new record high, 2.281 tn (2)

Rome
18/08/2017
Rome, August 18 - Italy's public debt hit a new high of 2.2814 trillion euros in June, the Bank of Italy said Friday. The debt rose 2.2 billion between May and June, the central bank said. Italy's public debt is the second highest in the eurozone after Greece's. It is about 132% of GDP. Under EU treaties, Italy must progressively reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio to 60%.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online