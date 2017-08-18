Italian debt hits new record high, 2.281 tn (2)

Rome

Rome, August 18 - Italy's public debt hit a new high of 2.2814 trillion euros in June, the Bank of Italy said Friday. The debt rose 2.2 billion between May and June, the central bank said. Italy's public debt is the second highest in the eurozone after Greece's. It is about 132% of GDP. Under EU treaties, Italy must progressively reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio to 60%.

