Rome, August 18 - The yacht of drugs entrepreneur Diana Bracco caught fire and sank in flames at Cagnes near Nice Thursday night. The 40-metre-long If Only now lies about 700 metres down. There were 11 people on board when the blaze started for unknown reasons. They included Bracco, head of he pharmaceutical company of the same name. All were unhurt. The yacht had been tugged offshore to stop the column of smoke affecting a nearby airport.