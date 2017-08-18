Rome

Italian among 13 killed in Barcelona terror attack (2)

Bruno Gulotta, 35, hardware company marketer from Legnano

Rome, August 18 - An Italian was among the 13 people killed in a terror attack in Barcelona Thursday, sources said Friday. Bruno Gulotta, 35, a hardware company marketing chief from Legnano north of Milan, was on holiday in Barcelona with his wife and kids. His wife reported that he had been among the 13 killed on Las Ramblas by a van that ploughed into the tourist crowds. The Italian foreign ministry has yet to confirm the death. Police are seeking the van driver, an 18-year-old from North Africa named Moussa Oukabir. After the van attack that left 100 injured including three Italians, there was another van attack at Cambrils, a resort 70 km from Barcelona, where police killed five terrorists after seven people including a policeman were hurt. The Cambrils terrorists were said to be preparing another attack on Barcelona.

