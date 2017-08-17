Agnetti and Seneca set to shine in weekend art openings

Rome, August 16 - This weekend's art exhibition openings feature a show at Milan's Palazzo Reale highlighting the work of 1970s conceptual artist Vincenzo Agnetti, as well as a retrospective in Fano spanning the early 20th-century career of graphic artist Federico Seneca, who created iconic advertising posters for Italian brands including Perugina. Meanwhile in Bologna, a photography exhibition by Federica Troisi opens at the International Museum and Library of Music, with poignant portrayals of human suffering in Velika Hoca, a Serbian enclave in Kosovo and Metohija. MILAN - Palazzo Reale is hosting the show "Agnetti: One hundred years to now", which puts on display more than a hundred works illustrating the creative journey of Vincenzo Agnetti, one of the leaders in Italian conceptual art of the 1970s. The works, which were completed between 1967 and 1981, show how Agnetti, who began his career as a poet, brought linguistic inquisitiveness to his art. Agnetti made use of semiotics and imagery to investigate and create narratives that leave the viewer room for interpretation. The show runs through September 24. BOLOGNA - At the International Museum and Library of Music, photographs by Federica Troisi reveal the inalienable right to identity among those living in Velika Hoca, a Serbian enclave in Kosovo and Metohija. The exhibition, titled "I.L.T. Light the darkness: Complex desires of a silenced Europe", portrays the ordinary and extraordinary difficulties of daily life amid poverty and the pitfalls of modernity. Twelve large-format portraits selected from Troisi's book are on display, accompanied by music from a custom soundtrack composed by Giovanni Lindo Ferretti. The show runs through August 27. FANO - Vintage Italian graphic art from the early 1900s goes on display in the rooms of the Carifano Gallery at Palazzo Corbelli with the exhibition "Federico Seneca (1891-1976): Signs and forms of advertising". Seneca was one of Italy's leading advertising designers at the dawn of the 20th century, and created iconic posters for brands including Perugina, Buitoni, Agip, and Fiat, as well as tourism posters for locales including Fano. In this show, 90 works are on display, including sketches, posters, studies, and preparatory chalk and pencil drafts. The show runs through September 24.