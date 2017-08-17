Knox says wants to return to Perugia (2)

New York, August 17 - Amanda Knox says she wants to return to Italy and Perugia, where she was convicted and later acquitted of murdering fellow student Meredith Kercher, to "close the circle". Six years after leaving jail and three years after being acquitted the Seattle native revealed her plans to People magazine. "I aim to go back to Perugia; I'm scared but I want to return to be just a person in a place, to have a memory that isn't linked to the trial, and so that could be my last memory of that place," she said. The 29-year-old American was accused of murdering British exchange student Kercher together with then boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito in Perugia on November 1, 2007. The pair were arrested five days later and convicted by a court of first instance, but this conviction was subsequently overturned. The appeal sentence was then thrown out by the Court of Cassation, Italy's supreme court, which ordered a new trial on appeal leading to their re-conviction in 2014. Knox and Sollecito were eventually acquitted definitively by the supreme court the following year.