Rome

'At least 2 dead' after van ploughs into Barcelona crowd

'Followed people' says Italian woman

Rome, August 17 - A white van ploughed into crowds on Barcelona's famed Rambla street Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring at least at least five people, La Vanguardia and El Mundo reported. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. A young Italian woman, Chiara, told ANSA: "I was in a shop, the other four people with me were behind the van which headed for people in the pedestrian zone. The crowd was running". After taking shelter in a shop, Chiara said "they're not letting us out, we can hear the police out there but we can't see anything from here. They're taking us to the bottom floor of the shop".

