'At least 2 dead' after van ploughs into Barcelona crowd

Rome
17/08/2017
Rome, August 17 - A white van ploughed into crowds on Barcelona's famed Rambla street Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring at least at least five people, La Vanguardia and El Mundo reported. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. A young Italian woman, Chiara, told ANSA: "I was in a shop, the other four people with me were behind the van which headed for people in the pedestrian zone. The crowd was running". After taking shelter in a shop, Chiara said "they're not letting us out, we can hear the police out there but we can't see anything from here. They're taking us to the bottom floor of the shop".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online