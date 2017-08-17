Italy to cool off over weekend, then heat will return

Rome
17/08/2017
Rome, August 17 - Italy will cool off over the weekend but steamy heat will return next week, weathermen said Thursday. There will be unsettled weather with some storms, mostly in the north, over the weekend. But the sun will return on Monday and by mid-week the breathless 'afa' that lasted until mid-August will be back with us, the weather people said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online