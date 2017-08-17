Rome

Italy to cool off over weekend, then heat will return

Steamy 'afa' back by mid week

Italy to cool off over weekend, then heat will return

Rome, August 17 - Italy will cool off over the weekend but steamy heat will return next week, weathermen said Thursday. There will be unsettled weather with some storms, mostly in the north, over the weekend. But the sun will return on Monday and by mid-week the breathless 'afa' that lasted until mid-August will be back with us, the weather people said.

