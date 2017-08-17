Knox says wants to return to Perugia

New York, August 17 - Amanda Knox says she wants to return to Italy and Perugia, where she was convicted and later acquitted of murdering fellow student Meredith Kercher, to "close the circle". Six years after leaving jail and three years after being acquitted the Seattle native revealed her plans to People magazine. "I aim to go back to Perugia; I'm scared but I want to return to be just a person in a place, to have a memory that isn't linked to the trial, and so that could be my last memory of that place," she said.