Rome

Nursery school ban for unvaccinated kids (6)

Even if fine paid

Nursery school ban for unvaccinated kids (6)

Rome, August 17 - Parents who don't vaccinate their children will not be allowed to put them in nursery schools even if they pay fines, according to a health ministry decree establishing 10 compulsory pre-school vaccinations. However, a GP and paediatrician may issue a certificate if a child is found to be allergic to vaccines or otherwise unable to be vaccinated. Virologist Roberto Burioni told ANSA that the government ban on unvaccinated children entering nursery school was only "a first step" and vaccinations should be made compulsory for adults too. "Vaccinating and vaccinating oneself is a civic duty," he said. Education Minister Valeria Fedeli said her ministry was "working hard" to help families and schools give children the 10 compulsory vaccinations before they start school. She said she welcomed a proposal by the Italian cities and towns' association ANCI to draw up "standard procedures" for the scheme. The Italian federation of paediatricians, FIMP, said "our role is fundamental to persuade parents." It said "there are no longer doctors in Italian schools, so the principals should use us". The government decree, which was was approved on July 28, makes vaccines obligatory for school admission in a move aimed at boosting vaccine coverage amid skepticism spread on social media. The legislation makes 10 vaccines obligatory for admission to nursery and elementary schools for children up to six, while four others are strongly recommended. Parents who fail to comply face fines of up to 500 euros. The government passed the decree after Italy suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid growing vaccine skepticism.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Braccio tranciato in autostrada formulate pesanti ipotesi di reato

Braccio tranciato in autostrada formulate pesanti ipotesi di reato

di Massimo Natoli

Rania di Giordania in yacht a Vibo Valentia poi in aeroporto

Rania di Giordania in yacht a Vibo Valentia poi in aeroporto

Folle corsa in scooter per le vie della città

Folle corsa in scooter per le vie della città

Sedotto, abbandonato e...rapinato

Sedotto, abbandonato e...rapinato

Sparatoria a Ganzirri, fermato il responsabile

Sparatoria a Ganzirri, fermato il responsabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33