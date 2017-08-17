Siena tower catches fire during Palio celebrations (2)

Siena

'No damage to structure'

Siena, August 17 - A fire broke out in Siena's iconic Torre del Mangia tower amid celebrations for the Onda contrada's win in the Palio horse race Wednesday night. The flames consumed the wooden floor of the last storey of the Tuscan city's municipal tower in the central Piazza del Campo before firefighters put it out, local sources said. Mayor Bruno Valentini said the blaze may have been caused by candles placed on the battlements for the Palio. "There doesn't seem to be any damage to the structure" of the tower, he said. Police opened a probe but are not treating the case as arson.

