Dismembered woman's brother 'thought abt it for 2 mths (4)

Rome, August 17 - A man who strangled his sister, cut her up and dumped the parts in two dumpsters across Rome had been thinking of killing her for two months, he told police Thursday. "I'd been thinking of killing her for two months but it was a fit of rage, she'd been humiliating me continually," said Maurizio Diotallevi. According to preliminary autopsy findings, Nicoletta Diotallevi was strangled and then dismembered with a chainsaw. Police said she had just returned to Rome from a trip to Switzerland. "As soon as she got back," her brother reportedly told police, "she started giving me orders again, treating me alike a child. "I waited for her to get out of the bathroom and I attacked her in the living room, strangling her with a belt". Diotallevi then dismembered her because of the difficulty of disposing of a whole body, police said. The 39-year-old Roma woman who found the woman's legs in one bin while sifting through it for food said Thursday: "I thought she was sleeping". Nicoletta's legs were found in the upscale Parioli district, and her head and torso about one kilometre away in a bin in the Flaminio district, where the pair of siblings lived.