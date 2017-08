Pregnant black woman robbed, insulted

Rimini, August 17 - A pregnant black woman was robbed and insulted by two people in Rimini Wednesday night. "You should abort, dirty n**ger", the pair shouted at the six-months pregnant woman who was taken to hospital suffering from shock. Police arrested the couple, a 19-year-old Ancona woman and a 22-year-old Caserta man, who were said to have carried out other robberies in the Adriatic resort.