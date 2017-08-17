Man improving after disco KO punches

Venice
17/08/2017
Venice, August 17 - A young man is getting better after being put into a coma by two punches to the face in a disco at Jesolo near Venice on the night of August 14-15, sources said Thursday. The 24-year-old, Daniele Bariletti, has regained consciousness after two "delicate" operations and is sitting up in bed, medical sources said. The disco-goer who punched him, who fled the scene and is wanted, is under investigation for grievous bodily harm. He is described as an Italian of about 30, blond, very tall and heavy set.
