No post-Brexit visas for EU travellers to UK (2)

London, August 17 - EU travellers will not have to get visas to travel in the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British government says according to the BBC. But those who want to move to the UK to study or work will be required to get a permit, it said. The government's position is set to spark criticism from those who say it will not help control immigration, sources said. The Financial Times on Friday said the number of EU citizens in the UK had reached a record 2.37 million.