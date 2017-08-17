Nursery school ban for unvaccinated kids (4)

Rome
17/08/2017
Rome, August 17 - Parents who don't vaccinate their children will not be allowed to put them in nursery schools even if they pay fines, according to a health ministry decree establishing 10 compulsory pre-school vaccinations. However, a GP and paediatrician may issue a certificate if a child is found to be allergic to vaccines or otherwise unable to be vaccinated. Virologist Roberto Burioni told ANSA that the government ban on unvaccinated children entering nursery school was only "a first step" and vaccinations should be made compulsory for adults too. "Vaccinating and vaccinating oneself is a civic duty," he said. The decree, which was was approved on July 28, makes vaccines obligatory for school admission. The legislation makes 10 vaccines obligatory for admission to nursery and elementary schools for children up to six, while four others are strongly recommended. Parents who fail to comply face fines of up to 500 euros. The government passed the decree after Italy suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid growing vaccine skepticism.
