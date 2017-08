'AstroPaolo' craving arancini

Rome, August 17 - After pizza, Palermo-born astronaut Paolo Nespoli, dubbed 'AstroPaolo', said he is now craving Sicilian 'arancini'. While working to prepare his Russian colleagues' space walk from the International Space Station (ISS), Nespoli published a stunning snap of his native Sicily illuminated by night lights. Addressing his Earth-bound European Space Agency (ESA) colleague Luca Parmitano, from Paternò near Catania, Nespoli said on @astro_paolo: "#Sicily shining at night... @astro_luca, how many arancini are you eating?" Nespoli, 60, started his third mission in 10 years on July 28.