Woman who wandered Bologna in nude explains stunt

Rome, August 17 - A woman who wandered Bologna in the nude last month explained her stunt in a video released Thursday. In the video, taken on the same day as her naked tour, the 26-year-old from Val d'Aosta told some young men: "It's a social experiment, to show that we're all good people". "You are good, aren't you, boys?". The woman was fined 3,300 euros for flouting public decency on July 27.