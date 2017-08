Dismembered woman's brother 'thought abt it for 2 mths (2)

Rome, August 17 - A man who strangled his sister, cut her up and dumped the parts in two dumpsters across Rome had been thinking of killing her for two months, he told police Thursday. "I'd been thinking of killing her for two months but it was a fit of rage, she'd been humiliating me continually," said Maurizio Diotallevi. According to preliminary autopsy findings, Nicoletta Diotallevi was strangled and then dismembered with a chainsaw.