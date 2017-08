Murder-suicide near Venice

Venice, August 17 - An Italian policeman shot his wife and then himself dead near Venice Thursday. Luigi Nocco, who worked in the Venice central police station's immigration office, shot his wife with his service revolver and then turned it on himself, police said. The couple, who had been separated for some time, were constantly bickering, local sources said. The murder-suicide took place outside a house on a narrow country road at Dogaletto di Mira near Venice.