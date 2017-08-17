Leopardi's L'Infinito manuscript on show

Arezzo
17/08/2017
Arezzo, August 17 - The original manuscript of Giacomo Leopardi's famed 'L'Infinito' poem will be on show in the Tuscan town of Cortona near Arezzo for two months from Saturday. The show has been organised with the city council of Visso in Marche where the manuscript is kept and the Scuola Normale university in Pisa, where the great Romantic poet lived from 1827 to 1828, writing several works including 'A Silvia'. The exhibition, which includes other writings and Leopardi studies from Pisa, is titled Infinite Leopardi - The Original Manuscript and its Historical Context.
