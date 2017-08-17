Bari road rage killer nabbed (2)

Bari
17/08/2017
Bari, August 17 - A 68-year-old man suspected of stabbing to death 25-year-old Giuseppe Muscatelli in a fit of road rage was arrested at his home at Bitonto near Bari Thursday. The man reportedly admitted what he had done, at least partially, local sources said. Muscatelli was stabbed in Bitonto after going to the centre of town to pick up his girlfriend who worked in a shop there. The incident happened after two cars crashed in the centre of Bitonto. The drivers reversed their vehicles to inspect the damage and one of the two, the victim, parked it sideways. The aggressor drove up in a third car before starting an argument and stabbing the victim in the right side of his chest. Muscatelli was taken to Bari hospital but nothing could be done for him.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Braccio tranciato in autostrada formulate pesanti ipotesi di reato
di Massimo Natoli
Lite tra ambulanti sfocia in sparatoria
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Maria non sarà "sepolta" dal silenzio
di Pino Brosio
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online