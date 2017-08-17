Bari road rage killer nabbed (2)

Bari, August 17 - A 68-year-old man suspected of stabbing to death 25-year-old Giuseppe Muscatelli in a fit of road rage was arrested at his home at Bitonto near Bari Thursday. The man reportedly admitted what he had done, at least partially, local sources said. Muscatelli was stabbed in Bitonto after going to the centre of town to pick up his girlfriend who worked in a shop there. The incident happened after two cars crashed in the centre of Bitonto. The drivers reversed their vehicles to inspect the damage and one of the two, the victim, parked it sideways. The aggressor drove up in a third car before starting an argument and stabbing the victim in the right side of his chest. Muscatelli was taken to Bari hospital but nothing could be done for him.