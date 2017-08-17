Bari

Bari road rage killer nabbed (2)

68-yr-old admits stabbing Giuseppe Muscatelli

Bari road rage killer nabbed (2)

Bari, August 17 - A 68-year-old man suspected of stabbing to death 25-year-old Giuseppe Muscatelli in a fit of road rage was arrested at his home at Bitonto near Bari Thursday. The man reportedly admitted what he had done, at least partially, local sources said. Muscatelli was stabbed in Bitonto after going to the centre of town to pick up his girlfriend who worked in a shop there. The incident happened after two cars crashed in the centre of Bitonto. The drivers reversed their vehicles to inspect the damage and one of the two, the victim, parked it sideways. The aggressor drove up in a third car before starting an argument and stabbing the victim in the right side of his chest. Muscatelli was taken to Bari hospital but nothing could be done for him.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Braccio tranciato in autostrada formulate pesanti ipotesi di reato

Braccio tranciato in autostrada formulate pesanti ipotesi di reato

di Massimo Natoli

Rania di Giordania in yacht a Vibo Valentia poi in aeroporto

Rania di Giordania in yacht a Vibo Valentia poi in aeroporto

Lite tra ambulanti sfocia in sparatoria

Lite tra ambulanti sfocia in sparatoria

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Vara, palermitano in ospedale

Vara, palermitano in ospedale

Maria non sarà "sepolta" dal silenzio

Maria non sarà "sepolta" dal silenzio

di Pino Brosio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33