Caracalla's Baths night tours to start

Rome, August 17 - Twice-weekly nighttime tours of Rome's iconic Baths of Caracalla are set to start Friday. Every Tuesday and Friday, from August 18 to October 3, groups of no more than 25 people will be allowed to tour the illuminated ruins and descend into the bowels of the baths, built by emperors Septimius Severus and Caracalla in 2011-12 and 2016-17 AD. The baths are among Rome's most popular tourist sites and the setting for a summer opera festival.