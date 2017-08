Woman drowns after car plunges into canal

Novara, August 17 - A 27-year-old woman drowned in Novara Wednesday night after her car plunged into a canal, local sources said. Valentina Barbierato, mother of a one-year-old girl, died at Vicolungo near Novara. A passerby vainly tried to rescue her. She reportedly lost control of her Y10 and it ended up in the canal, where the strong currents stopped her from getting out.