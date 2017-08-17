Rome

Norcia hotel named hotel of the year

First to reopen after last year's quakes

Norcia hotel named hotel of the year

Rome, August 17 - A hotel in the quake-hit Umbrian village of Norcia has been named hotel of the year by Virtuoso Travel, the most important global luxury tourism network. The owners of the Palazzo Seneca Hotel accepted the award in Las Vegas last night. "It's a prize that thrills us, makes us cry and gives us an incredible charge," they told ANSA. Norcia's Basilica of St Benedict was among the many buildings destroyed by last year's quakes in central Italy. The Palazzo Seneca was the first hotel to reopen after them.

