2 die as dinghy smashes into Cagliari rocks (2)

Cagliari, August 17 - A diver and a tax police officer died died when their dinghy crashed into the rocks of a breakwater at Cagliari in Sardinia Wednesday night. The victims were named Giovanni Putzu, 34, the diver, and Nicola Sanna, 29, the tax policemen, both from Cagliari. Sanna was posted to Palermo and was on holiday in Sardinia with his girlfriend, Maria Bonfardeci, 27, from Palermo. She was hurt in the accident along with Putzu's girlfriend, Claudia Malica, also 27. The women are in hospital but not in a serious condition. The group had taken to the water to watch a shore-based musical from there. Two probes have been opened into the incident, one to establish its cause and the other a criminal one aimed at establishing responsibilities.