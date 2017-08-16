'Sex auction model' kidnapper's brother nabbed

Birmingham, August 16 - British police on Wednesday arrested the brother of the alleged kidnapper of a British model abducted in Milan and reportedly set to be sold as a sex slave in the Middle East. Michal Konrad Herba, 36, brother of Lucasz Herba, 30, was arrested at Tividale in the West Midlands, near Birmingham where his brother lived. The elder brother, who was caught in an Interpol operation, is charged with assisting in the kidnapping of Chloe Ayling. Ayling has said she feared she would be murdered after being kidnapped in Milan last month and put on an online auction for bidders willing to pay to have sex with her. The model was attacked, drugged and closed in a suitcase after being lured to the northern Italian city for a fake photo shoot. Suspected kidnapper Herba, a Polish national residing in Britain, allegedly advertised the the woman online via the deep web, while at the same time demanding ransom from her agent. "I went through a terrible experience," Ayling told State broadcaster RAI. "I feared for my life every minute. I'm infinitely grateful to the Italian and British police for saving me. They worked night and day to find me". Herba was arrested on July 18, the day after he allegedly let Ayling go, taking her to the British consulate in Milan. The kidnapper may have let the woman go after discovering she was unsuitable for the sex trade as she had a child, according to reports. Ayling's story was cast in doubt by some after reports she had gone shoe shopping in Milan with Herba during her alleged captivity. Some suggested it was a publicity stunt.