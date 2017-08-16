'Sex auction model' kidnapper's brother nabbed

Birmingham
16/08/2017
Birmingham, August 16 - British police on Wednesday arrested the brother of the alleged kidnapper of a British model abducted in Milan and reportedly set to be sold as a sex slave in the Middle East. Michal Konrad Herba, 36, brother of Lucasz Herba, 30, was arrested at Tividale in the West Midlands, near Birmingham where his brother lived. The elder brother, who was caught in an Interpol operation, is charged with assisting in the kidnapping of Chloe Ayling. Ayling has said she feared she would be murdered after being kidnapped in Milan last month and put on an online auction for bidders willing to pay to have sex with her. The model was attacked, drugged and closed in a suitcase after being lured to the northern Italian city for a fake photo shoot. Suspected kidnapper Herba, a Polish national residing in Britain, allegedly advertised the the woman online via the deep web, while at the same time demanding ransom from her agent. "I went through a terrible experience," Ayling told State broadcaster RAI. "I feared for my life every minute. I'm infinitely grateful to the Italian and British police for saving me. They worked night and day to find me". Herba was arrested on July 18, the day after he allegedly let Ayling go, taking her to the British consulate in Milan. The kidnapper may have let the woman go after discovering she was unsuitable for the sex trade as she had a child, according to reports. Ayling's story was cast in doubt by some after reports she had gone shoe shopping in Milan with Herba during her alleged captivity. Some suggested it was a publicity stunt.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il primo soccorritore:
«Una scena agghiacciante»
di Emanuele Rigano
Lite tra ambulanti sfocia in sparatoria
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Vara in diretta su RTP dalle 17,45
di Rosario Pasciuto
Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne
di Francesco Triolo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online