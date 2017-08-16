Man, 25, stabbed to death 'in road rage fit' (4)

Bitonto, August 16 - A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by a 60-year-old man in a fit of road rage at Bitonto north of Bari Wednesday, sources said. The victim was named as Giuseppe Muscatelli. Police said he had gone to the centre of town to pick up his girlfriend who worked in a shop there. Carabinieri are investigating the incident with the 60-year-old suspected of murder. The incident happened after two cars crashed in the centre of Bitonto, local sources said. The drivers reversed their vehicles to inspect the damage and one of the two, the victim, parked it sideways. The suspected aggressor drove up in a third car before starting an argument and stabbing the victim in the right side of his chest. He was taken to Bari hospital but nothing could be done for him.