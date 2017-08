Punish Spain disco murderers Alfano tells Dastis (2)

Rome, August 16 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Wednesday phoned Spanish counterpart Alfonso Dastis to stress the importance of punishing all those responsible for the fatal beating in a Lloret de Mar disco of 22-year-old Italian Niccolò Ciatti, saying Italian public opinion had been "dismayed" by the release of two of the three Chechens initially arrested. Alfano said "Italy is deeply pained and dismayed by what happened at Lloret de Mar", where Ciatti was allegedly beaten by the three France-based Chechens before one, a professional wrestler, delivered a fatal kick to the head. Italy has voiced disappointment that no one, including the disco's bouncers, intervened to stop the beating, which was captured on CCTV. Ciatti, from Scandicci near Florence, was in the Spanish resort with his family.