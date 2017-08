Man probed for killing three in car crash

Trani, August 16 - An Italian man of Albanian origin has been placed under investigation in the deaths of three people in a car crash on a southern Italian highway. Puglia-born Alensio Serjiani, 22, failed a breathalyser after vainly trying to flee the scene of the crash near Trani earlier this week. He is suspected of multiple vehicular homicide. The victims were named as Angela Maddalena, 54, Ukraine citizen Svitlana Kovalova, 56, and Antonio Montrone 57. The nearby town of Bisceglie will hold a day's mourning when the funerals take place.