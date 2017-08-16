Man, 25, stabbed to death 'in road rage fit' (3)

Bitonto
16/08/2017
Bitonto, August 16 - A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by a 60-year-old man in a fit of road rage at Bitonto north of Bari Wednesday, sources said. Carabinieri are investigating the incident with the man suspected of murder. The incident happened after two cars crashed in the centre of Bitonto, local sources said. The drivers reversed their vehicles to inspect the damage and one of the two, the victim, parked it sideways. The suspected aggressor drove up in a third car before starting an argument and stabbing the victim in the right side of his chest. He was taken to Bari hospital but nothing could be done for him.
