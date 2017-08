Motor oil poured into Rome fountain

Rome, August 16 - Car engine oil has been poured into one of Rome's iconic fountains, damaging the monument. An empty can of oil was found near the Fountain of the Tritons in Piazza Bocca della Verità. "I condemn this senseless damage to one of the symbols of the city," said deputy Rome mayor Luca Bergamo. The 17th-century Fountain of the Tritons (Fontana dei Tritoni) is situated in Piazza Bocca della Verità, in front of the basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin. It should not be confused with the similarly named and more famous nearby Triton Fountain (Fontana del Tritone) by Bernini, in Piazza Barberini, with only a single Triton.