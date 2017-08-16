Severed woman's legs found in Rome rubbish bin (3)

Rome, August 16 - A pair of women's legs were found on Tuesday evening in a Rome rubbish bin in the upper-class area of Parioli and her brother, who is reported to have psychiatric issues, is suspected, sources said Wednesday. A homeless girl made the discovery when sifting through the trash and the police were alerted. The woman's head and trunk have now been found in a second bin in the Flaminio district, about one kilometre from the Parioli bin, sources said Wednesday. Police are going through a third bin, near the second one, where the woman's clothes and personal effects are believed to have been dumped. The first bin was in viale Maresciallo Pilsudski and the other two in via Guido Reni. The legs were cut off at the hip. Investigators are currently collecting forensic evidence and studying the footage of video surveillance systems in the area. A man, believed to be the brother, was caught on CCTV on the night of August 14-15 throwing something into the bin, sources said.