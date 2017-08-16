Gentiloni calls for greater EU migrant effort (2)

Brussels, August 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for "a greater European effort to face the migrant phenomenon which has a structural dimension and concerns the entire European Union", in a reply to a July 25 letter from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Gentiloni said "it is fundamental that the EU's member States should agree to finance in a significant way, already before the European council meeting in October, the EU trust fund for Africa, also to support the activity of the UNHCR and the IOM in Libya". Italy is sparing no energy on the migrant crisis, Gentiloni said Wednesday told Juncker. "Italy is not sparing any energy to respond, with a national mobilisation, to the challenges" of the migrant crisis, the premier wrote. Gentiloni said "we appreciate the European Commission's determination to be at Italy's side (on migrants) and maintain a constant dialogue with the Italian authorities, through the permanent contact group coordinated by your Cabinets in Brussels".