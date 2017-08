Black girl barred from Verona song contest

Verona, August 16 - A 15-year-old black girl with Ghanaian-born parents was barred from an amateur song contest in Verona after an organiser said she was not Italian despite her being a citizen of the Belpaese. On her Facebook page, Dora said he told her "you're born Italian, you don't become one, sorry but you can't take part in the contest, I don't accept foreigners. Dora's parent have been in Italy for over 30 years. She was born and brought up in Verona, where her father is an evangelical pastor.