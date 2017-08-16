Severed woman's legs found in Rome rubbish bin

Rome, August 16 - A pair of women's legs were found on Tuesday evening in a Rome rubbish bin in the upper-class area of Parioli and her brother is suspected, sources said Wednesday. A homeless girl made the discovery when sifting through the trash and the police were alerted. Other parts of the body have now been found in the nearby Flaminio district, sources said Wednesday. Plastics bags are believed to contain the rest of the body. The legs were cut off at the hip. Investigators are currently collecting forensic evidence and studying the footage of video surveillance systems in the area. A man, believed to be the brother, was caught on CCTV on the night of August 14-15 throwing something into the bin, sources said.