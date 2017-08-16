Rome

Severed human legs found in Rome rubbish bin (2)

Probably of a woman, rest of the body missing

Rome, August 16 - A pair of legs were found on Tuesday evening in a Rome rubbish bin in the upper-class area of Parioli. A homeless girl made the discovery when sifting through the trash and the police were alerted. The rest of the body has not yet been found. The legs were cut off at the hip. Investigators say that the legs were most likely those of a woman and are currently collecting forensic evidence and studying the footage of video surveillance systems in the area. A man was caught on CCTV on the night of August 14-15 throwing something into the bin, sources said. A suspect, a man, is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

