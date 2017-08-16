Madonna marks birthday with Puglia 'pizzica' dance

Rome, August 16 - Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday by dancing the traditional Puglian 'pizzica' in a flowery black-lace dress in front of friend and family in a luxury villa in southern Italy Tuesday night. The US pop superstar posted pictures of her well-received dance on Instagram. Madonna chose to take her summer holidays on the Salento peninsula in southern Puglia for the second year running, this year with her four-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Esther, whom she adopted from Malawi. The singer was born Madonna Louise Ciccone on August 16, 1958. She is staying at the Borgo Egnazia resort hotel in Savelletri di Fasano, where she stayed last year with a group of female friends. The star is documenting her stay on her Instagram account, much as she did last year. Madonna's paternal grandparents were immigrants from the pretty Abruzzo town of Pacentro, near L'Aquila. She has another two, older adopted Malawi-born kids. Madonna is also the biological mother of daughter Lourdes Leon, 20, and son Rocco Ritchie, 16.