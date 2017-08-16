Berlin

Pope asks forgiveness for paedophilia 'monstrosity' (2)

Bild exclusive on preface to victim's book

Pope asks forgiveness for paedophilia 'monstrosity' (2)

Berlin, August 16 - Pope Francis says in a preface to a clerical paedophile victim's book that "it is an absolute monstrosity, a terrible sin, which contradicts all that the Church teaches". In the Bild exclusive on the preface for Daniel Pittet's book, Francis says "some victims in the end took their lives. These deaths weigh on my heart as on my conscience and on the whole Church. I would like to express to their families my love, my pain, and ask for their forgiveness in all humility". The pope has vowed "zero tolerance" on priestly paedophilia but victims groups have said he has not done enough, and two lay members of the Vatican's paedophilia panel have stood down. Vatican treasurer George Bell recently returned to his native Australia to face historical paedophilia charges.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il primo soccorritore: «Una scena agghiacciante»

Il primo soccorritore:
«Una scena agghiacciante»

di Emanuele Rigano

Lite tra ambulanti sfocia in sparatoria

Lite tra ambulanti sfocia in sparatoria

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Vara in diretta su RTP dalle 17,45

Vara in diretta su RTP dalle 17,45

di Rosario Pasciuto

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

di Francesco Triolo

Vara, palermitano in ospedale

Vara, palermitano in ospedale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33