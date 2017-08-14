'Gay' toilet sign draws controversy in Salento

Lecce, August 14 - An LGBT rights group is denouncing a bed and breakfast in​Cavallino, in the southern Italian countryside near Lecce, for displaying a bathroom sign with icons for men, women, and "gay"​, as reported in the Lecce edition of the regional daily Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia. The sign showed blue and pink icons for men and women, respectively, with a third icon scratching its head, colored half blue and half pink, labeled "gay". "It's shocking that in 2017 there are still cases like this, where there's great confusion between gender identity and sexual orientation, and it's flaunted in such misleading and homophobic signs in public places, which are demeaning and d​omuch harm," said Gianluca Rollo of the LGBT rights organisation LEA. ​ The bed and breakfast said the sign will be removed.​