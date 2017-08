'Solid' no-tax laws says Gentiloni in quake zone (2)

Arquata Del Tronto, August 14 - Italy has "solid" laws on tax breaks in quake-hit areas, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on a trip to this quake-hit Abruzzo village Monday. Replying to the mayor of Lazio village Amatrice, Sergio Pirozzi, who accused the government of "fooling" residents about tax breaks, Gentiloni said the government had made the "most significant economic and financial commitment that there has ever been in reconstruction in Italy in decades". Gentiloni said "nothing different from what is contained in the law has been done".