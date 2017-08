Ferragosto caps 'golden summer' says Federturismo

Rome, August 14 - The August 15 'Ferragosto' Feast of the Assumption holiday is set to cap a "golden summer" for tourism in the Belpaese, Italian tourist group Federturismo said Monday. There has been a 3% rise in foreign bookings this summer and all-round reservations are set to soar 6% in September, the organisation said, citing a "boom" for camper vans and agriturismi. The southern beaches of Puglia, Calabria and Sicily have attracted ever more tourists this year, followed by mountain resorts and art cities, Federturismo said