Brindisi

Madonna to celebrate 59th birthday on holiday in Puglia

Staying at Borgo Egnazia resort with twin adopted daughters

Brindisi, August 14 - American popstar Madonna has chosen to take her summer holidays on the Salento peninsula in southern Puglia for the second year running, this year with her four-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Esther, whom she adopted from Malawi. Sources said the singer, who was born Madonna Louise Ciccone on August 16, 1958, will be celebrating her 59th birthday while on holiday. She arrived at the Brindisi airport by private jet on Sunday evening and is staying at the Borgo Egnazia resort hotel in Savelletri di Fasano, where she stayed last year with a group of female friends. Italian fans expect the star to document her stay on her Instagram account, much as she did last year. Madonna's paternal grandparents were immigrants from the pretty Abruzzo town of Pacentro, near L'Aquila. She has another two, older adopted Malawi-born kids. Madonna is also the biological mother of daughter Lourdes Leon, 20, and son Rocco Ritchie, 16.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il primo soccorritore: «Una scena agghiacciante»

Il primo soccorritore:
«Una scena agghiacciante»

di Emanuele Rigano

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

di Francesco Triolo

Paura per Oliver, ma non è la sua "ultima corsa" VIDEO

Oliver non ce l'ha fatta, è stata la sua "ultima corsa" / VIDEO

di Nuccio Anselmo

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33