Madonna to celebrate 59th birthday on holiday in Puglia

Brindisi, August 14 - American popstar Madonna has chosen to take her summer holidays on the Salento peninsula in southern Puglia for the second year running, this year with her four-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Esther, whom she adopted from Malawi. Sources said the singer, who was born Madonna Louise Ciccone on August 16, 1958, will be celebrating her 59th birthday while on holiday. She arrived at the Brindisi airport by private jet on Sunday evening and is staying at the Borgo Egnazia resort hotel in Savelletri di Fasano, where she stayed last year with a group of female friends. Italian fans expect the star to document her stay on her Instagram account, much as she did last year. Madonna's paternal grandparents were immigrants from the pretty Abruzzo town of Pacentro, near L'Aquila. She has another two, older adopted Malawi-born kids. Madonna is also the biological mother of daughter Lourdes Leon, 20, and son Rocco Ritchie, 16.