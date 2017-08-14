Italian beaten to death in Spain disco (6)

Rome, August 14 - A 22-year-old Italian man died in a fight in a Spanish disco at the weekend. Niccolò Ciatti from Scandicci near Florence was allegedly attacked by three Russian men who are now under investigation on suspicion of murder. The incident took place in the Costa Brava resort of Lloret de Mar. A video of the fight is being examined by police, sources said Monday. The three Russians are said to be from Chechnya. The fatal blow is believed to have been a drop kick to the head. "He was my gentle giant," said Ciatti's girlfriend Ilaria on Instagram. "For me Niccolò was like oxygen, and without him I feel I'm choking. He gave me his soul. Not the heart, or love: a whole lot more. Everyone must know how much we loved each other. Know what he meant to me and I to him". His father, Luigi, said "my son was killed by beasts". "He was killed like a bag of potatoes, I can't even say like a dog because not even a dog deserves to die like that," said Luigi Ciatti. "And they all just stood by and watched it happen," he said. Scandicci Mayor Sandro Fallani said the government was following the case.