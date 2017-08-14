Rome

Italian beaten to death in Spain disco (5)

Three Chechens probed for Niccolò Ciatti slaying

Italian beaten to death in Spain disco (5)

Rome, August 14 - A 22-year-old Italian man died in a fight in a Spanish disco at the weekend. Niccolò Ciatti from Scandicci near Florence was allegedly attacked by three Russian men who are now under investigation on suspicion of murder. The incident took place in the Costa Brava resort of Lloret de Mar. A video of the fight is being examined by police, sources said Monday. The three Russians are said to be from Chechnya. "He was my gentle giant," said Ciatti's girlfriend Ilaria on Instagram. His father, Luigi, said "my son was killed by beasts". "He was killed like a bag of potatoes, I can't even say like a dog because not even a dog deserves to die like that," said Luigi Ciatti. "And they all just stood by and watched it happen," he said. Scandicci Mayor Sandro Fallani said the government was following the case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Il primo soccorritore: «Una scena agghiacciante»

Il primo soccorritore:
«Una scena agghiacciante»

di Emanuele Rigano

Paura per Oliver, ma non è la sua "ultima corsa" VIDEO

Oliver non ce l'ha fatta, è stata la sua "ultima corsa" / VIDEO

di Nuccio Anselmo

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

di Francesco Triolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33