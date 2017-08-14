Italian beaten to death in Spain disco (5)

Rome
14/08/2017
Rome, August 14 - A 22-year-old Italian man died in a fight in a Spanish disco at the weekend. Niccolò Ciatti from Scandicci near Florence was allegedly attacked by three Russian men who are now under investigation on suspicion of murder. The incident took place in the Costa Brava resort of Lloret de Mar. A video of the fight is being examined by police, sources said Monday. The three Russians are said to be from Chechnya. "He was my gentle giant," said Ciatti's girlfriend Ilaria on Instagram. His father, Luigi, said "my son was killed by beasts". "He was killed like a bag of potatoes, I can't even say like a dog because not even a dog deserves to die like that," said Luigi Ciatti. "And they all just stood by and watched it happen," he said. Scandicci Mayor Sandro Fallani said the government was following the case.
