Puglia street food celebrated in 'Notte della Taranta'

Bari, August 14 - The 20th edition of 'La Notte della Taranta', a festival dedicated to folk-music traditions of the Salento area in southern Puglia, will this year include an initiative to promote regional food. On the occasion of the huge concert of the Festival di Melpignano near Lecce on August 26, there will be an area set up for Puglia street food with both producers and agricultural associations represented. Regional councillor for agricultural resources Leonardo di Gioia said that "we welcomed the idea of Puglia agricultural associations that, in collaboration with the 'La Notte della Taranta' foundation, will offer the thousands of visitors a variety of regional food products. The idea is to bring together tourism, food and wine tasting, folklore, culture, entertainment and music." The support that the Puglia regional government is providing to the initiative," Di Gioia said," is part of the promotional activities for Puglia food products - not only due to their quality, but also their ability to attract tourists."