Bari

Puglia street food celebrated in 'Notte della Taranta'

During concert slated for 26/8 in Melpignano

Puglia street food celebrated in 'Notte della Taranta'

Bari, August 14 - The 20th edition of 'La Notte della Taranta', a festival dedicated to folk-music traditions of the Salento area in southern Puglia, will this year include an initiative to promote regional food. On the occasion of the huge concert of the Festival di Melpignano near Lecce on August 26, there will be an area set up for Puglia street food with both producers and agricultural associations represented. Regional councillor for agricultural resources Leonardo di Gioia said that "we welcomed the idea of Puglia agricultural associations that, in collaboration with the 'La Notte della Taranta' foundation, will offer the thousands of visitors a variety of regional food products. The idea is to bring together tourism, food and wine tasting, folklore, culture, entertainment and music." The support that the Puglia regional government is providing to the initiative," Di Gioia said," is part of the promotional activities for Puglia food products - not only due to their quality, but also their ability to attract tourists."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Il primo soccorritore: «Una scena agghiacciante»

Il primo soccorritore:
«Una scena agghiacciante»

di Emanuele Rigano

Paura per Oliver, ma non è la sua "ultima corsa" VIDEO

Oliver non ce l'ha fatta, è stata la sua "ultima corsa" / VIDEO

di Nuccio Anselmo

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

di Francesco Triolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33